HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 255.03% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SRNE stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. 373,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,720,759. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.22. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.37.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 145,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 24.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 28,313 shares during the period. 26.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

