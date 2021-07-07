Head to Head Analysis: Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) versus Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kona Grill and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group $277.75 million 2.89 -$25.29 million ($0.38) -60.29

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Volatility & Risk

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kona Grill and Ruth’s Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.67%.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group -4.82% -5.20% -1.03%

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats Kona Grill on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of March 05, 2021, it had approximately 140 company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ruth's Chris Steak House, Inc. and changed its name to Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. in May 2008. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

