Head-To-Head Contrast: Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) vs. Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Luther Burbank pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Luther Burbank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Luther Burbank and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 21.58% 9.51% 0.82% Sierra Bancorp 27.55% 11.42% 1.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Luther Burbank and Sierra Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sierra Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Luther Burbank presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 21.03%. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.68%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Luther Burbank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luther Burbank and Sierra Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $243.91 million 2.58 $39.91 million $0.89 13.52 Sierra Bancorp $136.39 million 2.81 $35.44 million $2.32 10.74

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luther Burbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Luther Burbank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and mortgage products, such as a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services; engages in the real estate investment; and issues trust preferred securities. As of December 31, 2020, it had operations in California, Oregon, and Washington through 10 branches in California; 1 branch in Washington; and 7 lending offices located throughout the market area, including Santa Rosa, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Seattle. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 full-service branches, an online branch, a loan production office, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA center. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

