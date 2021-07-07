Head to Head Review: Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Altair Engineering and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -0.44% 4.01% 1.89% BigCommerce -25.37% -52.31% -19.46%

56.9% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altair Engineering and BigCommerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $469.92 million 11.27 -$10.50 million $0.08 881.25 BigCommerce $152.37 million 30.78 -$37.56 million ($1.07) -62.35

Altair Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than BigCommerce. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altair Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Altair Engineering and BigCommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 0 2 5 0 2.71 BigCommerce 2 11 5 0 2.17

Altair Engineering currently has a consensus target price of $59.20, suggesting a potential downside of 16.03%. BigCommerce has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.06%. Given BigCommerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats BigCommerce on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products. This segment also provides software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries; and software-related services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services focused on product design and development expertise and analysis from the component level up to complete product engineering at various stage of the lifecycle. The Client Engineering Services segment offers client engineering services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. Altair Engineering Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

