Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stake Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Health Catalyst worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCAT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,427.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $35,078.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,872 shares of company stock worth $12,210,202 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.