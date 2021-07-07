Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 528,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after buying an additional 105,970 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 39.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,045,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,932,000 after acquiring an additional 580,102 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

