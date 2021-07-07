HelloFresh’s (HLFFF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLFFF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HLFFF traded up $3.78 on Wednesday, reaching $101.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.89.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

