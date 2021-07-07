Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Position Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Helmerich & Payne worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.75. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

