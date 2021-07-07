Homeros 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.63 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $26.01 million and $5.63 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Homeros has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00059051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00018786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.01 or 0.00935388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045098 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.