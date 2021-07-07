H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.90.

HRUFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.04. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

