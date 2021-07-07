Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 217.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662,021 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $133,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 52,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

