Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Down to $71.75

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.75, but opened at $70.20. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $70.29, with a volume of 16 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $732.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,813.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at $19,298,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 105,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

