IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.20.

IGMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of IGMS stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,466. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of -1.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $77,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,179 shares of company stock valued at $470,187. 61.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 534,992 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,948,000 after buying an additional 511,090 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,759,000 after buying an additional 467,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after buying an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,394,000 after buying an additional 193,331 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

