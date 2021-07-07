II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley upgraded II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,570. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11. II-VI has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,345,150. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in II-VI by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

