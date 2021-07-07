Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Update

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several brokerages have commented on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Immersion by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44,266 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Immersion by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 163,213 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC raised its stake in Immersion by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 604,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 121,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Immersion by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 417,714 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.82. Immersion has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $16.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.42.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

