Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Inari Medical stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.03. The stock had a trading volume of 450,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,818. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.77 and a beta of 2.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $3,075,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,843,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.21, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,260.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,569 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

