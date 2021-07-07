Indorse Token (IND) One Day Volume Hits $12,368.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $507,123.05 and $12,368.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Indorse Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00060092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.56 or 0.00931717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045593 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

IND is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.