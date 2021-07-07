Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 76,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

