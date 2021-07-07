Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

Shares of NYSE:IBA opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74. Industrias Bachoco has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.66.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $0.4249 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

IBA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

