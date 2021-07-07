(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on (INGA) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.61 ($13.66).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.