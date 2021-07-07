InsaneCoin Price Tops $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 7th. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $229,580.01 and approximately $7.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00395654 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003272 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00014941 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.05 or 0.01497380 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,552,561 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.