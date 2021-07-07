Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $106,850.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $103,050.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $116,050.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $129,350.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00.

Shares of CYTK opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.68. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYTK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

