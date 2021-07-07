Insider Selling: Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Insider Sells 16,610 Shares of Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) insider Adam Meyers sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72), for a total transaction of £454,117.40 ($593,307.29).

LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,772 ($36.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,632.78. The stock has a market cap of £10.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.72. Halma plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,125.81 ($27.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,883 ($37.67).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 10.78 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,339.17 ($30.56).

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

