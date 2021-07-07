Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Sells 8,314 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.32. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of HP by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 179,277 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of HP by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 240,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

