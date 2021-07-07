Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells 12,134 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $4,204,066.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $10,602,550.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00.

MDB opened at $365.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.08. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.