Insider Selling: POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK) Senior Officer Sells C$128,240.00 in Stock

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK) Senior Officer Kevin Barnes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.28, for a total transaction of C$128,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,634.55.

PTK opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$395.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.93. POET Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.58.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. Equities analysts predict that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

