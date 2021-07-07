Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 25,362 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brent Hyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $248.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,090,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $181.93 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 33.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $73,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 26,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $1,995,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 29,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

