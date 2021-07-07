Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Insider Sells 42,336 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rajat Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Visa alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00.

Visa stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,326,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,087. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $241.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.07. The firm has a market cap of $467.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 28,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.