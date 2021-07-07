Internet Computer Hits Market Cap of $5.92 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $43.28 or 0.00129685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.92 billion and approximately $229.54 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00048540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00168413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,350.89 or 0.99935655 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.44 or 0.00981179 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Internet Computer’s total supply is 470,967,786 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

