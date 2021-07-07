Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.31

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $13.75. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.

IVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inventiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. BVF Inc. IL owned 0.28% of Inventiva at the end of the most recent quarter.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.