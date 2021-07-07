Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,221,000 after buying an additional 423,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 488.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,117,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after buying an additional 927,537 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,107,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,017,000 after buying an additional 709,433 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 468,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 157,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 78,757 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40.

