Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $629,391,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,609,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.41. The company had a trading volume of 804,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,585,316. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $251.32 and a fifty-two week high of $360.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

