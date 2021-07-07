Investors Buy Large Volume of Performance Food Group Call Options (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 23,269 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,003% compared to the average daily volume of 456 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $59.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

