Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 11,222 call options on the company. This is an increase of 131% compared to the average volume of 4,849 call options.

Shares of SPRT traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,811. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45. Support.com has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $112.79 million, a P/E ratio of 146.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Support.com alerts:

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Support.com had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Support.com by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Support.com by 3,752.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Support.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.