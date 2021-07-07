Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-$1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.85.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.