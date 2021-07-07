Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ (IRWD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of IRWD opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.39. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 43,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,870,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

