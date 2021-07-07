Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ (IRWD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.60.
Shares of IRWD opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.39. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $13.34.
In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 43,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,870,000.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
