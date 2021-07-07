iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.30 and last traded at $51.29. 461,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 648,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33.

