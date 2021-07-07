iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,756 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $18,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 68,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,252 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,054.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,529,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,037 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.19. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

