iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.

IWV stock opened at $258.05 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $181.02 and a one year high of $258.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.00.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

