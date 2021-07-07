iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 112.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,996,000 after acquiring an additional 866,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,458,000 after acquiring an additional 508,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,172,000 after buying an additional 30,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after buying an additional 369,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $101.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

