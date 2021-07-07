Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Up 17.3% in June

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Issuer Direct by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Issuer Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Issuer Direct by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISDR opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $97.16 million, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.95. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $29.25.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. Research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

