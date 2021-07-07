Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,900 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the May 31st total of 318,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,329.5 days.
ISUZF opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.00.
About Isuzu Motors
