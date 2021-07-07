Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Iteris posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million.

ITI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $261.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $229,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,571 shares in the company, valued at $878,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $72,738.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,704.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 29.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

