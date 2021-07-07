J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $30,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.43.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

