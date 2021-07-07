J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Update

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 579,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.43.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $183.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

