Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 48.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,522 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,451,000 after buying an additional 716,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after buying an additional 456,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after buying an additional 295,559 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,009,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 357,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,241,000 after buying an additional 142,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $131.74 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

