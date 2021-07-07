Jody S. Lindell Sells 4,500 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $409.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.60 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after purchasing an additional 116,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,227 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
