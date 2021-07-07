John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 9th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
