John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 9th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

