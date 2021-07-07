John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 334 ($4.36). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 316 ($4.13), with a volume of 253,318 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £290.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 324.01.

About John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

