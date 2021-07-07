John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 334 ($4.36). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 316 ($4.13), with a volume of 253,318 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get John Menzies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £290.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 324.01.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.