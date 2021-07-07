Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,051,000 after buying an additional 112,665 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,086,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,657,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $370.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.08. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $370.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.67.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

